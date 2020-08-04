Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.56, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWI was $70.56, representing a -36.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.46 and a 13.75% increase over the 52 week low of $62.03.

AWI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). AWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports AWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.05%, compared to an industry average of -15.8%.

