Armstrong World Industries Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $65.5 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $62.2 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $388.3 million from $367.7 million last year.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

