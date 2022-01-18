Armstrong World Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AWI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.60, changing hands as low as $105.08 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.915 per share, with $118.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.