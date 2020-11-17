Armstrong World Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AWI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.20, changing hands as high as $78.26 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $57.96 per share, with $111.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.12.

