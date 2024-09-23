Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AWI has moved about 33.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 23.2% on average. This means that Armstrong World Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Emcor Group (EME), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 102.2%.

In Emcor Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.5% this year, meaning that AWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved +80% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Armstrong World Industries and Emcor Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

