Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, indicating an increase of 12.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $350.14 million, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Armstrong World Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Architectural Specialties' to come in at $119.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Mineral Fiber' stands at $230.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties' should arrive at $12.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber' of $71.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $62 million.



Over the past month, Armstrong World Industries shares have recorded returns of -2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AWI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

