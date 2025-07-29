Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) reported $424.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.73 million, representing a surprise of +5.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Architectural Specialties : $157.6 million versus $141.7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.2% change.

: $157.6 million versus $141.7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.2% change. Revenue- Mineral Fiber : $267 million compared to the $262 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $267 million compared to the $262 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber : $98 million compared to the $89.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $98 million compared to the $89.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties : $26 million versus $16.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $26 million versus $16.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income- Mineral Fiber : $98.4 million versus $89.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $98.4 million versus $89.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Architectural Specialties: $25.6 million compared to the $19.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Armstrong World Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

