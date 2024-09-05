Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AWI has gained about 26% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. This means that Armstrong World Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.3%.

The consensus estimate for Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.8% so far this year, so AWI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Armstrong World Industries and Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.