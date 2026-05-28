Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Armstrong World Industries (AWI). Shares have lost about 5.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Armstrong World Industries due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Armstrong World Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Armstrong World posted adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share for the first quarter of 2026, up 1.8% year over year but missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 by 7.1%. Quarterly net sales rose 7.1% to $409.9 million and edged past the consensus mark of $409 million by 0.1%.



The quarter featured solid top-line momentum, supported by higher volumes and favorable average unit value (AUV), but profitability was pressured by short-term headwinds tied largely to Architectural Specialties.

AWI’s Sales Growth Driven by AUV and Volumes

AWI’s first-quarter net sales gain was driven by a mix of higher volumes and favorable AUV, with management attributing the consolidated improvement to $17 million of volume growth and $10 million of AUV benefits compared with the prior-year quarter. Architectural Specialties contributed $15 million of incremental sales, while Mineral Fiber added $12 million.



On the mix within Architectural Specialties, the company cited a $10 million increase in organic net sales along with a $5 million inorganic contribution. In Mineral Fiber, the sales lift was fueled primarily by favorable AUV and improved volumes, reflecting steady commercial execution.

Armstrong’s Margins Hit by Tariff and Other Costs

Operating income declined 4.4% year over year, and operating margin contracted to 23% from 25.7%, reflecting a combination of non-recurring costs and near-term pressures.



Management highlighted several specific headwinds, including higher expenses related to severance and cost reduction actions, acquisition costs associated with the Eventscape transaction, and a tariff adjustment. While adjusted EBITDA increased slightly year over year, the related margin fell to 31.7% from 33.6%, underscoring the cost and mix pressures that accompanied the strong sales growth.

AWI’s Mineral Fiber Delivers Solid Profitability

Mineral Fiber results were steadier, with segment net sales rising 4.9% year over year to $257.2 million. The increase was driven by $10 million of favorable AUV, primarily from like-for-like price, and $2 million of higher sales volumes, which the company tied to solid commercial execution.



Despite higher manufacturing costs—driven by raw material and energy inflation as well as unfavorable inventory valuation impacts—the segment delivered year-over-year operating income growth to $85.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $109 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong at 42.4%, supported in part by a modest lift in equity earnings from the Worthington Armstrong Venture (WAVE).

Armstrong’s Architectural Specialties Faces Headwinds

Architectural Specialties delivered double-digit sales growth, with segment net sales up 11% year over year to $152.7 million. The company pointed to growth within its metal and wood categories and contributions from recent acquisitions as key drivers of the revenue gain.



Earnings performance, however, softened meaningfully. Segment operating income fell to $9.3 million from $14.8 million as non-recurring and discrete costs offset the benefit of higher organic net sales. Management called out a tariff-related manufacturing cost adjustment, Eventscape-related acquisition costs, and higher selling expenses tied to growth investments, all of which weighed on operating leverage during the quarter.

AWI’s Capital Allocation

Capital allocation remained active in the quarter. AWI repurchased 0.3 million shares for $60 million at an average price of $176 per share, and it ended the period with $473 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization. On the balance sheet, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $79.8 million at March 31, 2026, and total assets of $1.99 billion.

AWI Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

For 2026, AWI reaffirmed its outlook for net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, while modestly raising its adjusted diluted earnings per share growth outlook on expectations for higher share repurchases. The company’s updated full-year guidance calls for net sales of $1.745-$1.785 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $600-$620 million, adjusted free cash flow of $375-$395 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.15-$8.45.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Armstrong World Industries has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Armstrong World Industries has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Armstrong World Industries is part of the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Over the past month, United Rentals (URI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

United Rentals reported revenues of $3.99 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.2%. EPS of $9.71 for the same period compares with $8.86 a year ago.

United Rentals is expected to post earnings of $11.60 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.1%.

United Rentals has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.