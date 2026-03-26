Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Armstrong World Industries (AWI). Shares have lost about 2.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Armstrong World Industries due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Armstrong World Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Armstrong World Industries reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. However, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis, reflecting continued pricing strength and growth in the Architectural Specialties business.

Revenues and Earnings Miss the Street

Armstrong reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, which increased 7.3% from $1.50 in the prior-year quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 by 3.6%.



Net sales totaled $388.3 million, up 5.6% year over year from $367.7 million. However, revenues missed the consensus estimate of $399 million by about 2.7%.



Higher revenues were driven by favorable Average Unit Value (AUV) and growth in the Architectural Specialties segment, partially offset by lower volumes in Mineral Fiber.



Net earnings increased to $65.5 million from $62.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net earnings rose to $70 million from $66 million a year earlier.

Margin Performance

Gross profit increased to $154.5 million from $143.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income rose 12.3% year over year to $92 million, with operating margin expanding 140 basis points to 23.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.5% year over year to $124 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 32%, supported by higher AUV and improved productivity.

Segment Highlights

Mineral Fiber: Net sales increased 2.7% year over year to $244.6 million, primarily driven by higher pricing and favorable product mix. Operating income rose 17.2% to $80.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 15.1% to $103 million, reflecting productivity gains and pricing strength.



Architectural Specialties: Net sales grew 11% year over year to $143.7 million, aided by contributions from acquisitions and organic growth across specialty product categories. However, operating income declined to $12.5 million from $14.2 million due to higher manufacturing and SG&A costs related to recent acquisitions.

Balance Sheet & Share Repurchases

Armstrong ended 2025 with strong cash generation. Cash flow from operating and investing activities totaled $351.9 million, up significantly from $187.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow increased 15.9% year over year to $346 million.



During 2025, the company repurchased 0.8 million shares for $129 million at an average price of $167.75. As of Dec. 31, 2025, about $533 million remained under the company’s share repurchase authorization.

2026 Outlook

For 2026, Armstrong expects continued growth across key metrics. The company projects net sales of $1.745–$1.785 billion, indicating 8–10% growth year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $600–$620 million, reflecting 8–12% growth. Adjusted EPS is projected between $8.05 and $8.35, implying 9–13% growth.



The company also expects adjusted free cash flow of $375–$395 million, representing 9–14% year-over-year growth, supported by pricing strength, productivity improvements and continued expansion in Architectural Specialties.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Armstrong World Industries has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Armstrong World Industries has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.