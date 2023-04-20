Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Armstrong World Industries said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $72.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 59,165K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 3.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is $86.50. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from its latest reported closing price of $72.00.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is $1,319MM, an increase of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Wyoming holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 74.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 130.83% over the last quarter.

Howe & Rusling holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 609K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 17.35% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 404K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 84K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

