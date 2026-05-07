Armstrong World Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AWI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/11/26, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.339, payable on 5/26/26. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $167.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $149.06 per share, with $206.0799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.22.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AWI makes up 2.37% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (Symbol: PSCI) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AWI).

In Thursday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.