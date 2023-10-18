Armstrong World (AWI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 24, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3% and grew 7% year over year. On the contrary, net sales missed the consensus mark by 3.9% but increased by 1.4% year over year.



Markedly, its earnings surpassed expectations in two out of the last four quarters and missed on other two occasions, the average surprise being 0.2%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Armstrong World’s third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at $1.30. The estimated figure indicates a 4.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.36. The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $331.2 million, indicating a 1.9% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Armstrong World’s net sales are expected to register tepid growth from a year ago due to soft market conditions and continued economic uncertainty. Tepid volume, average unit value (AUV) performance and accretive acquisitions. Also, a focus on digitalization initiatives and new technology enhancements will likely contribute to the quarterly results.



Segment wise, for the to-be-reported quarter, softer market demand is likely to impact volumes in Mineral Fiber. Our model predicts Mineral Fiber segment sales (71.9% of second-quarter revenues) to be $229.9 million, suggesting a drop of 1.6% from the year-ago level of $233.7 million. We expect the Mineral Fiber segment’s adjusted operating income to be $71.2 million, almost flat compared with the year-ago levels of $71 million.



Strong bidding activity is across all the verticals, notably in transportation, healthcare and education and projects associated with the infrastructure bill will likely have aided Architectural Specialties business.



Our model predicts Architectural Specialties segment sales (accounted for 28.1% of second-quarter total revenues) to be at $99.5 million, suggesting an increase of 9% from the year-ago levels of $91.3 million. We expect the segment’s adjusted operating income to be at $11.3 million, suggesting a decrease of 5.4% from the year-ago levels of $12 million.



Meanwhile, higher raw material, energy and freight costs along with manufacturing costs will likely put pressure on the company’s third-quarter margins. For the to-be-reported quarter, our model predicts the company’s total adjusted operating income to be at $82.6 million, down 0.5% from year-ago levels of $83 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Armstrong World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Armstrong World has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Armstrong World carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Construction sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat on their respective quarters to be reported.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM has an Earnings ESP of +2.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.



HWM’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and met on other two occasions, the average being 3.2%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 19.4% year over year.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ROAD’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters, with the average being 10.6%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to rise 108% year over year.



Watsco, Inc. WSO has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



WSO’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on other two occasions, with the average being 3.5%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 7% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.