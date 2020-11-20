Armstrong To Acquire Arktura - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has agreed to acquire Arktura, LLC, a designer and fabricator of ceilings, walls, partitions and facades based in Los Angeles, California. The company expects to fund the acquisition with its revolving credit facility and available cash.

In connection with the transaction, the company and Arktura also plan to form and launch Arktura Ventures LLC, an incubator for exploring and accelerating new product, technology and materials solutions in architecture, design, engineering and construction, above and beyond their existing core businesses.

