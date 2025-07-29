Armstrong Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Raises FY25 Guidance; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI), an international designer and manufacturer of wall and ceiling building materials, on Tuesday announced that its net earnings for the second quarter increased compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $87.8 million from $65.9 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $2.01 versus $1.50 last year.

Adjusted net earnings also increased 28 percent to $91 million from $71 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.09 versus $1.62 last year.

Nine Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 23.2 percent to $154 million from $125 million in the prior year.

Operating income climbed 29.7 percent to $123.2 million from $95 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased 16.3 percent to $424.6 million from $365.1 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company has raised guidance for all the key metrics.

The company expected the net sales to range between $1600 million and $1630 million compared with the previous guidance of $1,570 million and $1,610 million.

The company anticipated full-year adjusted EBITDA to range between $545 million and $560 million, compared with the previous outlook of $525 million and $545 million

For the full year 2025, the company expected adjusted earnings per share to range between $330 and $345 million, compared with the previous outlook announced on April 29 to range between $6.85 and $7.15.

In the pre-market trading, Armstrong World Industries is 3.61% higher at $175 on the New York Stock Exchange.

