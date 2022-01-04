Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) insiders are still down US$94k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$201k worth of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 63% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$94k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Armstrong Flooring

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & CFO Amy Trojanowski for US$167k worth of shares, at about US$5.65 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.77 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Armstrong Flooring insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AFI Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2022

Armstrong Flooring is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Armstrong Flooring

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Armstrong Flooring insiders have about 3.0% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Armstrong Flooring Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Armstrong Flooring insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Armstrong Flooring insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Armstrong Flooring.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

