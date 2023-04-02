Companies

Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 02, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

April 2 (Reuters) - German armsmaker Rheinmetall RHMG.DE is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Satu Mare, Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service weapons used for the war in Ukraine, the company said on Sunday.

"The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," a spokesperson for the company said.

The hub, located near the border with Ukraine, will service self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armoured transport vehicles and military trucks.

"It is a key concern for us at Rheinmetall to provide the NATO forces and Ukraine with the best possible support," Chief Executive Armin Papperger said in a statement.

Rheinmetall founded a similar center in Lithuania in June 2022 to provide support to NATO vehicles in the Baltic states.

