News & Insights

Markets
INTC

ARM's IPO -- Could Nvidia's Failure Be Intel's Big Break?

June 21, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein for The Motley Fool ->

What can Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) gain from becoming an anchor investor in ARM's IPO? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 19, 2023. The video was published on June 21, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Intel
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.