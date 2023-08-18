News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Arm's full-year revenue fell 1% ahead of IPO - source

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

August 18, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen and Manya Saini

Aug 18 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Arm Ltd is expected to report a revenue decline of about 1% in the year ended March, when the chip designer reveals its initial public offering (IPO) filing on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Arm's sales fell to $2.68 billion in the 12 months ended March 31, hurt by a slump in global smartphone shipments, the source said, requesting anonymity. Sales for the quarter ended June 30 fell 2.5% to $675 million.

In May, SoftBank reported that revenue for the year at Arm had grown 5.7% under International Financial Reporting Standards. Arm will disclose its latest financials next week under the U.S. accounting standards, the source added.

Arm, which is preparing to list its shares on the Nasdaq as soon as next month, declined to comment.

Global chipmakers have recently signaled the beginning of the end of a semiconductor supply glut, but the outlook for demand from customers outside the artificial intelligence (AI) industry remains gloomy.

All the major markets for chips - smartphones, PCs and data centers - have shrunk this year, as both corporate customers and consumers scale back spending amid a weak global economy, high inflation and rising interest rates.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that SoftBank had acquired the 25% stake in Arm it did not directly own from its Vision Fund unit in a deal that valued the chip designer at $64 billion.

Reuters had previously reported that SoftBank was aiming to list Arm at a valuation of $60 billion to $70 billion in the IPO.

Arm's IPO preparations are being led by Goldman Sachs Group GS.N, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Barclays Plc BARC.L and Mizuho Financial Group.

The details of Arm's financials were first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.