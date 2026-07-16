ARM's Expanding Royalty Opportunity Is Powering Its AI Growth Story

Arm Holdings ARM is well-positioned to benefit from the next phase of AI adoption as customers increasingly require more advanced chip architectures. While the company's licensing and royalty model has long been a competitive advantage, the opportunity is expanding as customers adopt Armv9 and Compute Subsystems (CSS).

More sophisticated designs enable ARM to capture greater value from every chip shipped through higher royalty rates and deeper customer integration. The company's royalty stream is also highly durable, with nearly half of current royalty revenue still generated by products introduced more than a decade ago.

Looking ahead, the introduction of the Arm AGI CPU further broadens monetization opportunities by enabling ARM to participate more directly in cloud AI infrastructure rather than relying solely on intellectual property licensing.

Arm vs. Semiconductor IP Peers

Compared with semiconductor IP peers Synopsys SNPS and Cadence Design Systems CDNS, ARM is uniquely positioned to benefit from rising AI compute demand through multiple revenue streams. While Synopsys and Cadence Design Systems primarily generate software and design-automation revenue, ARM participates in licensing, recurring royalties, and, increasingly, higher-value AI compute solutions.

As AI workloads become more complex, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems and ARM are all expected to benefit from semiconductor innovation. However, ARM's expanding royalty economics, growing adoption of CSS, and entry into AI-focused processors provide growth avenues that differentiate it from Synopsys and Cadence Design Systems, strengthening its long-term competitive position.

ARM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has surged a massive 153% year to date, significantly underperforming the industry’s 44% rally.

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From a valuation standpoint, ARM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 44.93X, well above the industry’s 8.84X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2027 earnings has declined over the past 30 days.

ARM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.