ARMP Soars 72% in a Month Following Infectious Disease Study Success

Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP shares have skyrocketed 72.3% in the past month. The massive surge in the stock price was observed after the company announced positive top-line results from its early to mid-stage study evaluating its pipeline candidate, AP-SA02, for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB), earlier this week. AP-SA02 is ARMP’s novel intravenously administered multi-phage therapeutic.

The phase Ib/IIa diSArm multiple ascending dose escalation study is assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intravenous AP-SA02 in addition to best available antibiotic therapy (BAT) compared to BAT alone (placebo) for the treatment of adults with complicated SAB. All patients in the intent-to-treat population received at least one dose of AP-SA02 or placebo.

ARMP’s AP-SA02 Shows Superior Efficacy in Mid-Stage SAB study

The mid-stage phase IIa results from the diSArm study demonstrated the superior efficacy of AP-SA02 in treating complicated SAB. The primary clinical endpoint of investigator-assessed responder rate showed a statistically significant improvement in patients treated with the candidate compared to placebo. At the Test of Cure (TOC) for AP-SA02 (day 12), 88% of patients achieved clinical response, significantly higher than the 58% in the placebo group.

Further evidence of AP-SA02’s efficacy was seen at subsequent evaluation points. At the TOC for BAT and at the end of study (EOS), 100% of patients who received AP-SA02 had clinically responded compared with 25% of placebo recipients, deemed non-responders due to relapse or treatment failure.

Year to date, shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals have gained 21.6% against the industry’s 5.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, the treatment was effective across both methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) infections, with all MRSA-infected patients treated with AP-SA02 clearing their infections by TOC and maintaining this through EOS.

These findings from Armata Pharmaceuticals’ diSArm study were reinforced by the Clinical Efficacy Adjudication Committee, which independently confirmed a 100% response rate for AP-SA02-treated subjects at TOC and EOS compared to 22–25% non-response in the placebo group.

Additional biomarkers, such as faster blood culture clearance and reductions in interleukin-10 and C-reactive protein, further supported the superior efficacy of AP-SA02. These results underscore AP-SA02’s potential as a promising therapy for difficult-to-treat SAB infections.

ARMP’s AP-SA02 was overall well-tolerated in the phase Ib/IIa diSArm study with no serious adverse events observed.

Armata Pharmaceuticals is also looking to initiate another phase Ib/IIa study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of intravenous and intra-articular AP-SA02 as an adjunct to standard of care antibiotics in adults undergoing treatment of periprosthetic joint infections and/or wound infections caused by S. aureus. The company also has another candidate in its clinical-stage pipeline, AP-PA02, which is being evaluated for treating Pseudomonas aeruginosa respiratory infections.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ARMP's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Armata Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Bayer BAYRY, Halozyme Therapeutics HALO and Amarin AMRN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Bayer’s earnings per share have increased from $1.19 to $1.25 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share have increased from $1.28 to $1.31 for 2026. Year to date, shares of Bayer have gained 30.5%.

BAYRY’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, matched twice and missed on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 13.91%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Halozyme’s earnings per share have increased from $4.75 to $4.95 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.27 to $6.47. Year to date, shares of HALO have risen 8.8%.

HALO’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.54%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s loss per share have narrowed from $5.33 to $3.48 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.13 to $2.67. Year to date, shares of AMRN have lost 46.9%.

AMRN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 24.11%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.