ARMOUR Residential REIT's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ARR.PRC shares, versus ARR:
Below is a dividend history chart for ARR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Friday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARR) are down about 6.2%.
Also see: Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
Institutional Holders of CHIU
Shares Outstanding History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.