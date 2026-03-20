ARMOUR Residential REIT's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $20.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.16% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ARR.PRC was trading at a 17.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.38% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ARR.PRC shares, versus ARR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ARR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARR) are down about 6.2%.

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