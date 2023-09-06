ARMOUR Residential REIT's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $20.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ARR.PRC was trading at a 17.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.91% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ARR.PRC shares, versus ARR:
Below is a dividend history chart for ARR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARR) are off about 0.1%.
Also see: WULF Average Annual Return
TFSL Price Target
Institutional Holders of AMPS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.