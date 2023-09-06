News & Insights

ARMOUR Residential REIT's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

September 06, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $20.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ARR.PRC was trading at a 17.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.91% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ARR.PRC shares, versus ARR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ARR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARR) are off about 0.1%.

