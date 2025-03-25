ARMOUR Residential REIT's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $21.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.74% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ARR.PRC was trading at a 12.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.42% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ARR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s 7.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ARR.PRC) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ARR) are off about 1.1%.

