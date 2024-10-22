ARMOUR Residential REIT Q3 2024 Results Webcast

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( (ARR) ) has provided an announcement.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is set to hold a real-time webcast discussing their third-quarter 2024 operating results on October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. This event will provide insights into their performance, engaging investors and analysts interested in ARMOUR’s focus on residential mortgage-backed securities.

