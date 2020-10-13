ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Dividends
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.99, the dividend yield is 12.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $9.99, representing a -52.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.15 and a 101.82% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.49. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.89%, compared to an industry average of -18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ARR as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KNOW with an increase of 13.91% over the last 100 days.

