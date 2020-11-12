ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Dividends
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.21, the dividend yield is 11.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $10.21, representing a -51.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.15 and a 106.26% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.53%, compared to an industry average of -18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ARR as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRET with an increase of 6.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARR at 3.93%.

