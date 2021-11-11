ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.62, the dividend yield is 11.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $10.62, representing a -15.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.56 and a 5.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.10.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.58%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the arr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -2.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARR at 3.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.