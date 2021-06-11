ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.13, the dividend yield is 9.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $12.13, representing a -3.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.56 and a 48.65% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.4%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARR Dividend History page.

