ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.06, the dividend yield is 11.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $10.06, representing a -19.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.56 and a 5.12% increase over the 52 week low of $9.57.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.58%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the arr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 8.93% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of ARR at 3.12%.

