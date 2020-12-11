ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.05, the dividend yield is 10.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $11.05, representing a -47.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.15 and a 123.23% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.53%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARR as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRET with an increase of 15.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARR at 4.06%.

