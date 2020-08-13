ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Dividends
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -41.18% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.75, the dividend yield is 12.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $9.75, representing a -53.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.15 and a 96.97% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.49. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.89%, compared to an industry average of -21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

