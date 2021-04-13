ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ARR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.43, the dividend yield is 9.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARR was $12.43, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.47 and a 94.53% increase over the 52 week low of $6.39.

ARR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ARR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ARR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.88%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

