ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Host Webcast for Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call on April 24, 2025

ARMOUR Residential REIT will webcast its Q1 2025earnings callon April 24, 2025, following a press release on April 23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. announced that it will host an online webcast of its conference call with equity analysts to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results on April 24, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's earnings release will be issued after market close on April 23, 2025. The live webcast will be accessible at a specified link and will also have a replay available on ARMOUR's website for one year. ARMOUR primarily invests in U.S. government-backed residential mortgage-backed securities and is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found on the SEC's website or ARMOUR's website, or by contacting their Investor Relations office.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is demonstrating transparency and accountability by hosting a live conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 operating results, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with management.



The scheduled earnings release prior to the conference call indicates ARMOUR's commitment to timely communication with investors, which is important for maintaining investor confidence.



The availability of both a live webcast and a replay for one year enhances accessibility for investors, ensuring they can review the information at their convenience.

Announcement of the webcast may indicate potential concerns regarding the company's previous earnings performance, necessitating a detailed call to address analysts' questions.

The timing of earnings release just after market close may create uncertainty or volatility in the stock price as investors react to new financial data post-market.

When will ARMOUR release its first quarter 2025 earnings?

ARMOUR will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the close of trading on April 23, 2025.

How can I listen to the ARMOUR conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast on April 24, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the ARMOUR conference call replay?

The replay of the conference call will be available on ARMOUR's website for one year following the event.

What does ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. specialize in?

ARMOUR primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities backed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises.

Who can I contact for more information about ARMOUR?

For inquiries, contact Gordon M. Harper, CFO, at (772) 617-4340 or visit ARMOUR's website.

$ARR Insider Trading Activity

$ARR insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEWART J PAPERIN sold 24,852 shares for an estimated $466,792

ROBERT C HAIN has made 1 purchase buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,698 and 1 sale selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177.

$ARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERO BEACH, Florida, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) announced today that it will provide an online, real‑time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering first quarter 2025 operating results on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The Company will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.





The live broadcast will be available on April 24, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=48Dso3Bw





.





The online replay will be available on the Company’s website





www.armourreit.com





and continue for one year.







About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.







ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at





www.sec.gov





, or the Company website at





www.armourreit.com





, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.







Investor Contact:







Gordon M. Harper





Chief Financial Officer





ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.





(772) 617-4340



