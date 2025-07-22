ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 24, 2025

ARMOUR Residential REIT will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, to discuss Q2 earnings results.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. announced that it will host an online conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 operating results on July 24, 2025. The earnings release will be issued after trading on July 23, 2025. The live webcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and the link to access it is provided. An online replay will be available on the company's website for one year. ARMOUR focuses on investing in various types of mortgage-backed securities backed by U.S. government entities and is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Additional company information can be found on its website or through the SEC's site.

Potential Positives

The company is engaging with investors and analysts through a live webcast of its conference call, demonstrating transparency and accessibility regarding its financial performance.

The scheduled earnings release provides timely information on the company's second-quarter 2025 operating results, which can positively influence investor confidence and market perception.

The availability of an online replay for one year allows for continued investor engagement and transparency, further solidifying trust in the company's operations.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the earnings release and conference call may indicate that the company is preparing to disclose potentially disappointing financial results, raising concerns among investors.

The reliance on the external management by ARMOUR Capital Management LP may raise questions about the company's operational independence and effectiveness in managing its portfolio.

The timing of the earnings release could suggest a lack of transparency if the results are unfavorable or if they deviate significantly from market expectations.

FAQ

When will ARMOUR announce its second quarter 2025 earnings?

ARMOUR will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

You can access the live webcast on July 24, 2025, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PYSUM8DI.

Where can I find the online replay of the conference call?

The online replay of the conference call will be available on ARMOUR's website, www.armourreit.com, for one year.

What type of investments does ARMOUR Residential REIT focus on?

ARMOUR primarily invests in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities.

How can investors obtain more information about ARMOUR?

Investors can find more information at the SEC's website, ARMOUR's website, or by contacting their Investor Relations team directly.

$ARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

