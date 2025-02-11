ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings on February 13, 2025

ARMOUR Residential REIT will host a webcast on February 13, 2025, discussing its Q4 2024 results post-earnings release.

Quiver AI Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. announced it will host a live webcast of its conference call on February 13, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 operating results. The company will release its earnings report for that quarter after market close on February 12, 2025. The live broadcast will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with a replay available on ARMOUR's website for one year. The company primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities backed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises. For additional information, interested parties can visit the SEC and company websites or contact their Investor Relations.

Potential Positives

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is engaging with investors by providing a real-time webcast of its fourth quarter 2024 operating results, indicating transparency and openness to stakeholder communication.

The scheduled earnings release prior to the conference call demonstrates the company’s commitment to timely disclosure of financial performance, which can enhance investor confidence.

The availability of an online replay for one year allows broader accessibility to the company's financial information, catering to a wider audience of investors and analysts.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide any specific insights or expectations regarding the fourth quarter 2024 earnings, which may signal a lack of transparency or strong performance in comparison to previous quarters.

The reliance on an external management firm (ARMOUR Capital Management LP) could raise concerns about the company's control over operations and decision-making.

The inclusion of an online, real-time webcast may indicate an attempt to manage investor expectations amidst potentially challenging financial results, which can be perceived negatively by investors seeking clarity and assurance.

FAQ

When will ARMOUR announce its fourth quarter 2024 earnings?

ARMOUR will announce its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, after the close of trading.

What time is the conference call for equity analysts?

The conference call will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JUgGiqtR on February 13, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, an online replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year after the event.

Where can I find more information about ARMOUR Residential REIT?

Additional information can be found at ARMOUR's website at www.armourreit.com or the SEC’s site at www.sec.gov.

$ARR Insider Trading Activity

$ARR insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEWART J PAPERIN sold 24,852 shares for an estimated $466,792

DANIEL C STATON (Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $198,570 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT C HAIN has made 1 purchase buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,698 and 1 sale selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VERO BEACH, Florida, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) announced today that it will provide an online, real‑time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering fourth quarter 2024 operating results on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Company will issue its fourth quarter 2024 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.





The live broadcast will be available on February 13, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JUgGiqtR





.





The online replay will be available on the Company’s website





www.armourreit.com





and continue for one year.







About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.







ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at





www.sec.gov





, or the Company website at





www.armourreit.com





, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.







Investor Contact:







Gordon M. Harper





Chief Financial Officer





ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.





(772) 617-4340



