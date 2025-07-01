ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2025 Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT confirms July 2025 cash dividends for common and preferred stock, consistent with prior guidance.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has confirmed its cash dividend for July 2025, maintaining its previous guidance. The company will distribute $0.24 per share for its Common Stock, payable on July 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 15, 2025. Additionally, ARMOUR has set the Q3 2025 monthly dividend rate for its Series C Preferred Stock at $0.14583 per share, with payments scheduled for July, August, and September. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), ARMOUR is required to distribute most of its taxable income to maintain its tax status. Dividends are determined by the Board of Directors based on various financial factors. The company primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities and is externally managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. The press release contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ from the predictions made.

Confirms cash dividend for July 2025, providing assurance to investors about consistent returns.

Confirms monthly cash dividend rate for Q3 2025 Series C Preferred Stock, indicating ongoing financial stability.

Maintains compliance with REIT tax status requirements by distributing taxable income, reinforcing the company's commitment to shareholder value.

The press release does not provide any forward-looking projections regarding future dividend amounts, which may raise concerns about the company's growth and profitability prospects.

While confirming dividend payments, the press release emphasizes that the actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors, which could lead to uncertainty for investors regarding future distributions.

What is the cash dividend for ARMOUR's Common Stock in July 2025?

The cash dividend for ARMOUR's Common Stock in July 2025 is $0.24.

When will the dividends for Series C Preferred Stock be paid?

The dividends for Series C Preferred Stock will be paid on July 28, August 27, and September 29, 2025.

What must ARMOUR do to maintain its REIT status?

ARMOUR must distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income to maintain its tax status.

Who manages ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.?

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP.

Where can I find more information about ARMOUR?

More information regarding ARMOUR can be found on the SEC website and ARMOUR's official website.

VERO BEACH, Florida, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today confirmed the July 2025 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, consistent with the previous guidance which the Company released on June 24, 2025. The Company also confirmed the Q3 2025 monthly cash dividend rate for the Company's Series C Preferred Stock.







July 2025





Common Stock Dividend Information













Month













Dividend













Holder of Record Date













Payment Date











July 2025









$0.24









July 15, 2025









July 30, 2025











































Q3 2025





Series C Preferred Stock Dividend Information













Month













Dividend













Holder of Record Date













Payment Date











July 2025









$0.14583









July 15, 2025









July 28, 2025









August 2025









$0.14583









August 15, 2025









August 27, 2025









September 2025









$0.14583









September 15, 2025









September 29, 2025











































Certain Tax Matters







ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, who may consider additional factors including the Company’s results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.







About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.







ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







Safe Harbor









This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any





change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.









Additional Information and Where to Find It







Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at





www.sec.gov





, or the Company website at





www.armourreit.com





, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.







Investor Contact:







Gordon M. Harper





Chief Financial Officer





ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.





(772) 617-4340



