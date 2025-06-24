ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces July 2025 Cash Dividend Guidance of $0.24 per Common Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT announced a July 2025 cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, payable on July 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.24 per share for its Common Stock for July 2025, with a record date of July 15 and a payment date of July 30. To maintain its status as a real estate investment trust (REIT), the company must distribute most of its ordinary taxable income, and dividends exceeding current tax earnings may not be taxable to shareholders. The board of directors determines actual dividend amounts based on various factors, including financial performance and market conditions. ARMOUR primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities and is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. The press release also includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, urging readers not to rely solely on these predictions. Further information can be found on the SEC's website or ARMOUR's own site.

Potential Positives

ARMOUR has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per common share for July 2025, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled payment date of July 30, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors regarding dividend income.

By electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), ARMOUR positions itself to potentially reduce tax liabilities for shareholders through timely distributions.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide information regarding the company's financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors about its overall stability and profitability.

There is a significant dependency on the discretion of the board of directors to determine actual dividends, which may lead to uncertainty among shareholders regarding future distributions.

The mention of forward-looking statements emphasizes potential risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to skepticism about the company's ability to meet its future expectations.

FAQ

What is the July 2025 cash dividend for ARMOUR Residential REIT?

The July 2025 cash dividend for ARMOUR Residential REIT is set at $0.24 per common share.

When will the dividend payment be made?

The dividend payment will be made on July 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 15, 2025.

How does ARMOUR maintain its REIT tax status?

ARMOUR maintains its REIT tax status by distributing substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income timely.

What type of securities does ARMOUR primarily invest in?

ARMOUR primarily invests in fixed rate, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate mortgage-backed securities.

Where can more information about ARMOUR be found?

More information about ARMOUR can be found on the SEC website or ARMOUR's official website at www.armourreit.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARR Insider Trading Activity

$ARR insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEWART J PAPERIN sold 24,852 shares for an estimated $466,792

ROBERT C HAIN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARR forecast page.

Full Release



VERO BEACH, Florida, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced guidance on the July 2025 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock of $0.24 per Common share.







July 2025





Common Stock Dividend Information













Month













Dividend













Holder of Record Date













Payment Date











July 2025









$0.24









July 15, 2025









July 30, 2025











































Certain Tax Matters







ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company’s board of directors, which may consider additional factors including the Company’s results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.







About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.







ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







Safe Harbor









This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.









Additional Information and Where to Find It







Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at





www.sec.gov





, or the Company website at





www.armourreit.com





, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.







Investor Contact:







Gordon Harper





Chief Financial Officer





ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.





(772) 617-4340







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.