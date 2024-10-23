News & Insights

ARMOUR Residential REIT Attracts Private Capital and Ensures Stability

October 23, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( (ARR) ) has provided an announcement.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. continues to attract private capital into the mortgage markets, focusing on long-term shareholder value through strategic investment in mortgage-backed securities. With a leverage ratio of 8.2 and a robust liquidity position, ARMOUR offers a stable dividend yield to investors, reflecting its commitment to managing interest rate and price risks effectively. This makes ARMOUR an intriguing option for those looking to invest in a diversified portfolio supported by U.S. Government-sponsored entities.

