Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.10, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 10.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.72 million, up 89.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $253.99 million, which would represent changes of -6.03% and +135.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.63% lower within the past month. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.82.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.