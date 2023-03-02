Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.24, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 18.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $58.72 million, up 89.78% from the prior-year quarter.

ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $253.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.03% and +135.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.63% lower. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.73, which means Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

