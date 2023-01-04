Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $5.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Armour Residential REIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 14.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.54 million, up 107.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Armour Residential REIT has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

