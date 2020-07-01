Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.24, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 17.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ARR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ARR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note ARR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.23, so we one might conclude that ARR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

