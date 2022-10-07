Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $4.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 31.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.84 million, up 70.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $137.97 million, which would represent changes of +21.88% and +87.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.28, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



