Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $6.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Armour Residential REIT is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.54 million, up 107.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Armour Residential REIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.