Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.13, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ARR as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, ARR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.93, which means ARR is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.