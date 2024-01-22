Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Armour Residential REIT (ARR) standing at $19.01, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 3.01% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.39% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.90, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.2 million, up 131.37% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Armour Residential REIT presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.14, which means Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

