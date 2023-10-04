Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 21.56% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Armour Residential REIT will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.15, reflecting a 28.13% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.51 million, indicating an 82.08% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.90 per share and a revenue of $26.85 million, representing changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Armour Residential REIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Armour Residential REIT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.48.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

