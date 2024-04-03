Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed at $19.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 0.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Armour Residential REIT will be of great interest to investors. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.6 million, up 230.28% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.25 per share and a revenue of $183.58 million, indicating changes of -8.6% and +576.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Armour Residential REIT possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Armour Residential REIT is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.6 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.