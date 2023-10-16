Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) ended the recent trading session at $17.96, demonstrating a -1.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 25.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 3% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.15, showcasing a 28.13% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.51 million, reflecting an 82.08% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $26.85 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.52% and -75.05%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Armour Residential REIT boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.51.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

